Footballer Mudryk tests positive for doping. He says he didnʼt use banned substances

Chelsea and Ukrainian national team player Mykhailo Mudryk has confirmed that doping was found in his blood. He says he did not knowingly use prohibited substances.

This was announced by Chelsea Football Club.

The Ukrainian publication "Tribuna" reported on Mudrykʼs failed test on December 17. One of the samples taken in late October yielded a positive result. Another sample will soon be opened to verify the result.

Chelsea confirmed that the club had been contacted by the English Football Association regarding an "adverse drug test result." But Mudryk insists he has never taken any banned substances.

"I can confirm that I have been notified that the sample I provided to the Football Association of England contained a prohibited substance. This came as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any prohibited substances or broken any rules," Mudryk said.

Chelsea and Mudryk will work together to determine the cause of the positive doping test.

Mudryk has missed Chelseaʼs last four matches, with illness being cited as the reason for his absence. He last featured on 1 December, when he was left on the bench for the 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

In early 2023, Chelsea paid Shakhtar €70 million, with another €30 million in bonuses. Mudryk then broke the transfer record, surpassing the transfer of Andriy Shevchenko, also to Chelsea, but from the Italian Milan, for €43.8 million.

The information is updating.

