EU to discuss closure of Russian military bases with new Syrian government

The European Union will discuss the closure of Russian military bases with the new Syrian authorities.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Kaija Kallas, Politico reports.

According to Kallas, some EU foreign ministers are in favor of no Russian military presence in Syria. In their opinion, "this should be a condition for the new leadership" of Syria. Kallas noted that this issue will be discussed at meetings with the Syrian authorities, when they are held.

Kallas also said that the European Union has asked the rebels who overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to meet a number of conditions before the bloc will officially recognize the new government or establish diplomatic ties with it. The EU had previously suspended all diplomatic relations with the Assad government.

The Russians want to keep the naval port of Tartus and the air base at Khmeimim in Syria. The naval base at Tartus is Russiaʼs only hub in the Mediterranean. The air base is used for operations in Africa, where Russia exerts political and economic influence.

The new Syrian authorities have not yet made official statements about the presence of a Russian military contingent in the country, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russian bases have been suspended.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

Active clashes between rebels and Syrian troops began on November 27. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province. By December 8, the Syrian opposition was in the capital Damascus, and President Bashar Assad had fled to Russia.

The Syrian opposition has begun forming an interim government. It will be headed by Mohammed Bashir until early 2025.

Meanwhile, Russia is negotiating with the new Syrian authorities to keep its military bases there, and is also withdrawing its military contingent from the country. Before evacuating its troops, Russia wants to attract at least 25 more military transport aircraft to transfer troops, weapons, and equipment from Khmeimim to Rostov-on-Don, Chkalovsk, and Vladivostok.

