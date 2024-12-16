The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiated an investigation into alleged abuse of soldiers in the 211th Brigade

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi initiated an investigation into alleged abuse of soldiers in the 211th Pontoon-Bridge Brigade. At this time, the commander of the military unit has been suspended from duty.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A commission of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent to the military unit to verify information published today by the publication "Ukrainska Pravda" that Vladyslav Pastukh, the godson of the commander of the 211th Pontoon-Bridge Brigade, Oleh Poberezhnyuk, physically abused the battalionʼs soldiers and demanded money for not drawing up reports on soldiers intoxicated.

At the same time, according to certain facts, which the Ukrainian Police reported, in September this year, an official check was already conducted, the General Staff noted. Based on its results, criminal proceedings were initiated. The General Staff does not specify what facts are in question, but presumably the case concerns an incident when brigade commander Poberezhnyuk sent four soldiers to the Khmelnytskyi region to build him a house.

According to the documents, the military were in the Kherson region and even received payments of 100 thousand hryvnias per day at the frontline.

You can read more about the case of the 211th Pontoon Bridge Brigade and what the command is accused of here.

