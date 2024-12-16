Hubble telescope spots eye-like galaxy

The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed the spiral galaxy NGC 2566, which is located 76 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Puppetry.

This was reported by the European Space Agency.

A prominent band of stars runs through the center of the galaxy, with spiral arms extending from either end of the band. From the angle of the telescope, the galaxy appears tilted, giving the image an almond-shaped disk that resembles a cosmic eye.

ESA / Hubble / NASA

In NGC 2566, astronomers are measuring the ages of stars to piece together a timeline of their formation in the galaxy and the exchange of gas between star-forming clouds.

Data obtained by the Hubble Telescope are especially valuable for studying young stars, which are only a few million years old.

