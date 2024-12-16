Two teenagers suspected in explosions near police station in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers detained two teenagers suspected of detonating explosives near two regional police stations in Kharkiv.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Security Service and the National Police detained two more minors who were involved in criminal activities against Ukraine by Russian special services.

According to the investigation, on December 8 and 9, teenagers detonated explosive devices near police stations in the Slobidsky and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv. No one was injured as a result of the explosions.

Two residents of Kharkiv — a boy and a girl aged 15 — were detained on suspicion of planting explosives.

SBU says they were recruited by Russian intelligence services via Telegram channels. The boy made a homemade explosive device on the instructions of his “employers,” who contacted him via video. The girl took the ready-made explosive device from its hiding place, after which the teenagers placed it in garbage containers near police stations.

Also, near these buildings, the attackers secretly installed mobile phones, through which the enemy carried out remote detonations and recorded the consequences of the explosions on video.

The SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act), and both were taken into custody. The teenagers face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

