Seven people died in a large-scale road accident near Lviv

On the morning of December 15, a large-scale road accident occurred near the village of Chyzhykiv (Lviv region). Seven people died and three more were injured.

This was reported by the Lviv region police.

The accident occurred on the Ternopil — Lviv — Rava-Ruska highway. Police initially determined that a BMW car, a DAF truck, and a Mercedes Sprinter minibus collided.

The passengers of the minibus died. Among the injured were a 45-year-old truck driver, a 39-year-old minibus driver, and his 23-year-old passenger. They were hospitalized in Lviv hospitals.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Investigators, forensic specialists from the Lviv region police, as well as employees of other services are working at the scene. They are establishing the circumstances of the traffic accident and the data of all participants.

Investigators have opened a criminal case for violating traffic safety rules. The sanction of the article is imprisonment for up to eight years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.