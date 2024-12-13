Spiegel: Unidentified drones flew over the US military base “Ramstein” in Germany

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have been spotted flying over industrial sites in Germany and the US military base in “Ramstein”, raising concerns among German security authorities.

This was reported by Spiegel, citing a confidential security service report.

On the evening of December 3 and 4, many unidentified drones were spotted over the large US military complex in “Ramstein”. A search was conducted for their operators, but without success. Drones were also spotted over facilities belonging to the defense concern Rheinmetall and the chemical concern BASF.

In response to a request from Spiegel, the US military confirmed the suspicious drone flights over “Ramstein”, but said they did not affect the people living on the base or the military equipment stationed there.

Security authorities are investigating it as “agent activity with a subversive purpose”. Similar incidents occurred in the summer. The flights were discussed at a conference of interior ministers in Brandenburg, but officials were unable to develop a common approach to countering spy drones.

“Ramstein” Air Base is one of the largest and most important US military bases outside the country. It is located in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The base is a key hub for NATO and US operations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

