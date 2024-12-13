In Ukraine, an associate of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who prepared anti-Ukrainian speeches for Russiaʼs permanent representative to the UN Olena Berezhna was sentenced to 14 years in prison. She was found guilty of high treason.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation established that Berezhna was kind of "undercover agent" of the head of one of the public organizations, and preparing the theses of the speech of the Russian Federationʼs permanent representative to the UN for the 11th session of the General Assembly, which took place in the first days of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

Then the Russian permanent representative used an official letter from the head of one of the public organizations to discredit Ukraine on the international stage and justify Russian armed aggression.

In addition to preparing anti-Ukrainian statements in international bodies, the traitor prepared so-called reports on the socio-political situation in Ukraine for the occupiers.

The convict also appeared on the airwaves of Viktor Medvedchukʼs banned TV channels, where she spread propaganda narratives allegedly on behalf of "public activists" in Ukraine.

Olena Berezhna was detained in Kyiv in March 2022. During the search, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones and flash drives that she used in subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

