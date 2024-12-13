The National Bank has issued a new commemorative silver coin “Digital State”

On December 13, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) issued a commemorative silver coin with a face value of 10 hryvnias "Digital State", which it dedicated to Ukraineʼs achievements in the field of digital technologies.

This was reported by the NBU press service.

The obverse of the coin depicts a small State Emblem of Ukraine, surrounded by an electronic network.

"This combination symbolizes Ukraine as a single digital system, a monolithic and holistic state, which, with the help of the latest technologies, has united all aspects of the lives of its citizens. In this network, you can see the symbolic unification of the west, east, south and north under a single emblem, which further emphasizes the technological unity of the country," the National Bank said.

On the reverse you can see a schematic map of Ukraine made of binary code digits. It is not accidental — there is the inscription UKRAINE encrypted vertically on the left. The word can be solved by looking at the path from each individual letter to the corresponding sequence of digits.

At the bottom right, there is also the inscription "DIGITAL STATE", which is hovered over by a computer mouse cursor. This symbolizes the digital world and emphasizes the importance of technology for the development of the country.

The coin is square in shape and was designed by artist Andriy Sahach. The coin will be minted in 7 500 pieces.

The commemorative coin will be available for purchase in the NBUʼs online store of numismatic products from January 9, 2025, as well as from distributing banks (the list of which is listed on the page of the official online representative office of the National Bank).

