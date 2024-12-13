The government dismissed the director of the Institute of National Remembrance Drobovych

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Anton Drobovych from the position of head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in parliament.

Drobovych was appointed director of the Institute of National Remembrance on December 11, 2019, for a five-year term, which expires this month.

In his five-year report on “Ukrinform”, Drobovych reported that he did not plan to continue his term. At the same time, he announced that his further work would be related to “some tracks” initiated at the Institute of National Remembrance.

In particular, we are talking about the issues of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian culture, transitional justice, and the genocidal justification of Russian aggression.

