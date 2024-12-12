Ursula von der Leyen topped the Forbes “100 most influential women in the world” ranking for the second time in a row

For the second year in a row, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, topped Forbes "100 Most Influential Women in the World" ranking.

In first place is Ursula von der Leyen, who became the first woman to hold the position of president of the European Commission and is responsible for legislation affecting more than 450 million Europeans. This year, she was re-elected to this position for the second time. She is one of the biggest supporters of supporting Ukraine.

In second place, as in 2023, was Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank. She is also the first woman in this position. As head of European monetary policy, Lagarde is struggling "with the critical challenge of ensuring economic growth in conditions of high inflation."

Christine Lagarde

This yearʼs top three also includes Giorgia Meloni, an Italian politician and leader of the right-wing "Brothers of Italy" party. She became Italyʼs first female prime minister, heading the government after winning the 2022 national elections. It was Meloni who introduced policies on issues such as migration and LGBTQ+ rights. This year Politico magazine recognized her as the most influential person in Europe.

Giorgia Meloni

This yearʼs Forbes ranking also included singer Taylor Swift, Beyonce and journalist Oprah Winfrey.

