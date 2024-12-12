Babel sources: The developer of Kh-69 missiles Shatskyi was liquidated in the Moscow region

Kh-69 cruise missile developer Mikhail Shatskyi was liquidated in the Moscow region.

This information was confirmed to Babel by intelligence sources.

Russian journalist Aleksandr Nevzorov was the first to write about the liquidation of Shatskyi. According to him, the shooting took place in Kotelniki, Moscow region.

On December 10, the Russian channel "REN TV" reported on this shooting — there, with reference to sources, they said that it was a contract killing. The shooter disappeared from the scene.

Shatskyi was the deputy general designer, the head of the software department of the Moscow Design Bureau "Mars".

He was engaged in the modernization of cruise missiles X-59 to the level of X-69 and introduced new UAVs.

