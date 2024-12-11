The Parliament of Canada approved military aid to Ukraine for almost $600 million

The House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament approved additional funds in the amount of 21.1 billion Canadian dollars on the evening of December 10. Of this, 764 million will be spent on military assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair noted that these funds will be spent on "ammunition, training and other means absolutely necessary for Ukrainians to win."

The document on additional funding for Canadaʼs budget also included 400 million Canadian dollars for financial assistance to Ukraine, which will be allocated from a special account of the International Monetary Fund.

The Canadian Parliament also approved the allocation of 45 million Canadian dollars for "humanitarian demining and strengthening cyber resilience in Ukraine."

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Canada has provided $5.4 billion to Ukraine.

The news is being updated.

