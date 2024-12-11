Ex-Member of “Party of Regions” Kolesnychenko was informed of suspicion of treason

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of treason to a MP of the 6th and 7th convocations from the banned Party of Regions.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The agencies do not specify the name of the person involved, but judging by the details of the cases and published photos, it is Vadym Kolesnychenko.

In addition to treason, he is also suspected of inciting national enmity combined with deception and glorifying the aggressor state.

Before the events of the Revolution of Dignity, the deputy took an active part in the attempts of the then authorities to prevent the integration of Ukraine into the EU and, instead, to bring it closer to Russia. He, among other things, organized provocative actions to make Ukraine and Poland quarrel.

In 2014, he prematurely resigned from his powers as a deputy and fled to the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. There he got a job as an adviser in the occupation administration, and then unsuccessfully ran for the so-called governor of Sevastopol.

After that, the ex-deputy continued to make anti-Ukrainian statements in the Crimean media, filmed anti-Ukrainian videos.

In his speeches after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, he publicly praised the war of aggression and the aggressor, humiliated the Ukrainian people and denied Ukrainian statehood.

Vadym Kolesnychenko was a Peopleʼs Deputy from the Party of Regions in 2006-2014. Co-author of the scandalous language law, also known as the "Kivalov-Kolesnichenko law", which greatly expanded the use of the Russian language.

In early November 2024, Kolesnychenko was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Prosecutors proved that in April 2010, he organized and managed an exhibition of photographs and documents entitled "Volyn Discord — Polish and Jewish Victims of the OUN-UPA" at the Ukrainian House in Kyiv. His goal was to incite national enmity and hatred.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.