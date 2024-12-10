GUR: The Russians are leaving Syria — they are loading the remnants of the troops onto ships and planes

To retreat from Syria, the Russians used many military aircraft and ships, on which they load the remnants of troops, weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (known as GUR).

Several An-124 and Il-76MD aircraft are scheduled to fly from the Syrian Khmeimim airbase, which is used by the Russian Federation, on routes to the Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky and Privolzhsky airfields.

In the city of Baltiysk (Kaliningrad region), the dry cargo ship Sparta II and the large amphibious assault ship "Alexander Shabalin" are being prepared for departure to the Russian naval base "Tartus".

The large amphibious ships of the Russian Northern Fleet "Alexander Otrakovsky" and "Ivan Gryn" also took the course for the Mediterranean Sea. The frigates "Admiral Gorshkov" and "Admiral Golovko" are also taking part in the Russian retreat.

In "Tartus", the Russians are carrying out emergency dismantling of equipment and military property. In order to maintain a safe departure, several hundred Russian special forces arrived there.

GUR believes that Russia can count on agreements with the Syrian opposition on an unimpeded exit from Syria. Now representatives of Russian diplomacy have stopped calling the rebels terrorists, demonstrating a neutral public rhetoric.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

Active clashes between the rebels and Syrian troops began on November 27. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province. It was the most intense fighting in northwest Syria since 2020, when government forces seized areas previously controlled by opposition fighters.

On December 1, the media reported that the Assadʼs Forces had lost control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the military conflict that began more than a decade ago. As of December 8, the Syrian opposition was in the capital Damascus. The countryʼs prime minister is preparing to hand over the functions of the transitional government to her.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Bashar al-Assad left the post of president of Syria and left the country, adding that he gave the order to transfer power peacefully and before that held negotiations with the participants in the conflict. Now Assad and his family are in Russia and have received political asylum.

