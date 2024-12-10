Greyhound racing will be banned in New Zealand due to frequent cases of dog injuries.

The BBC writes about it.

Animal rights activists have long criticized the sport, accusing greyhound owners of animal cruelty or doping.

The New Zealand government plans to wind down the race in the next 20 months, which will be used to rehome the dogs and help the people involved find new jobs. For this purpose, appropriate draft laws will be adopted.

"Despite significant progress made by the industry, the percentage of injured dogs remains high and it is time to make a choice in the best interests of the animals," said New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

According to official data, in 2021, 232 greyhounds participating in races died, and another 900 were injured. In the following years, animal rights activists documented another 30 dog deaths and more than 2 500 injuries.

New Zealandʼs oldest animal welfare organization, the SPCA, said it was "delighted" by the move and called on other countries to follow suit. Currently, greyhound racing is allowed in Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and the United States.

Greyhounds are hardy hunting dogs. Due to their long legs, greyhounds are distinguished by their high running speed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.