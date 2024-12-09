“Opendatabot”: The IT sector brings $530 million to Ukraine every month

The export of Ukrainian goods and services in 2024 amounted to $46.35 billion. This is 10% more than in the same period last year.

This is reported by the digital service for the analysis of state data "Opendatabot".

The vast majority of what was earned — 70%, or $32.25 billion — accounted for goods.

Despite the gradual growth, the total volume of exports still does not reach the level of 2021. How to compare with 2021, exports are 29% less — then they amounted to $65.15 billion.

44% of all exports of Ukraine this year are food products and raw materials for their production. This is 14% more than last year. Mostly, it is about the agricultural sector.

The export of metals also increased by 14% over the year: up to UAH 3.78 billion. Currently, this sector accounts for 8% of all Ukrainian exports.

In general, the volume of exported goods increased by 12.7% compared to last year. However, this is still 1.6 times less than in 2021.

Exports of services amounted to $14.09 billion this year, which is 4% more than last year, but the same percentage less than in 2021.

The share of the IT sector among all services was 37.7%. The amount earned by Ukrainian IT workers decreased by 4.4% over the year and amounts to UAH 5.31 billion.

This year, IT exports brought in $530 million per month. For comparison, last year this indicator was at the level of $555 million. The most profitable year for IT exports was 2022 — $600 million.

