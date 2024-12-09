The US military has carried out dozens of airstrikes on known camps and fighters of the Islamic State in central Syria.

This was reported by the Central Command of the US Army.

The attacks on the IS leaders, fighters and camps were resorted to to ensure that the terrorists do not try to take advantage of the current situation to regain positions in central Syria.

During the operation, the US struck more than 75 targets using various US Air Force assets, including B-52, F-15 and A-10 aircraft.

What preceded

Since November 27, active clashes between rebels and Syrian troops continued in Syria. The offensive was launched by the Syrian Revolutionary Forces in "response to months of continuous attacks on civilians" by the Assad regime in Aleppo province.

Already on December 1, the media wrote that the Assadʼs Forces lost control over Aleppo — for the first time since the beginning of the military conflict that began more than ten years ago, and later over the city of Hama — the fifth largest city in the country.

On December 8, the Syrian opposition entered the capital of Syria, Damascus, and declared that it had overthrown the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Russian propagandists say that Assad fled to Moscow.

