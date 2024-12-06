Ukraineʼs main Christmas tree lit up in Kyiv

On the day of St. Nicholas, December 6, lights on the countryʼs main Christmas tree were traditionally lit on Sofia Square in the capital.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

Like last year, the Christmas tree is artificial, 15 meters tall — three meters more than its predecessor. However, this time the symbol of the holidays was made snow-white. The Christmas tree was once again installed and decorated at the expense of patrons.

A blue garland two kilometers long wraps around the Christmas tree, and it is decorated with two thousand turquoise toys. There is a photo zone called "Wings of the Phoenix" near the Christmas tree.

"The white color symbolizes the beginning of a bright and clean path, reminding us of the renewal that Christmas and the New Year bring. Such a symbolic design is combined with the magnificent facade of Sophia of Kyiv," says Vitaliy Klitschko.

