Due to disruption of the heating season in Kryvyi Rih, a criminal case was initiated

Due to the disruption of the heating season in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, criminal proceedings were opened.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — the Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

In the city, 443 residential buildings remain without heat, 245 of them have not been supplied with heating since the beginning of the heating season, and 198 are temporarily disconnected. Repair work is ongoing there — accidents on heating networks are being eliminated.

66 repair crews work in Kryvyi Rih. Some of them were recruited from other cities and regions — from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Volyn, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Transcarpathia, and Khmelnytskyi regions. This is more than 100 people with additional special equipment.

Currently, 1 513 houses are connected to heating. The investigation into the disruption of the heating season is ongoing. Also there works the Headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of accidents and the connection of buildings to heat. In the part of the city where there are problems with heating, the lights are not turned off.

Oleksiy Kuleba previously noted that a special control will be introduced in Kryvyi Rih so that those who did not actually receive the service would not be charged for heating.

