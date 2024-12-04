Managers at the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be changed after the journalistsʼ investigation

Managers will be changed at the Main Service Center (MSC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine after an investigation by journalists.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will begin a system restart of work processes. MSC will receive a new team of managers, there will be an unscheduled official inspection.

Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs created a working group on improving the digitalized processes of providing service services, headed by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko. First of all, the group should eliminate imperfections in the work of the electronic queue for receiving services in service centers. Next, they want to fully digitize the process.

What preceded

The day before, the Bihus.Info project published an investigation into the work of the largest Service Center (SC) of Ukraine — Kyiv TSC No. 8041, located at 20 Peremogy Street.

Service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs work inefficiently and cannot cope with serving citizens: people spend the night under the centers waiting in line for tickets for the practical exam, they have to hunt around the clock for an electronic ticket due to incorrect operation of the system, and hackers intercept and sell them for money.

Meanwhile, as Bihus.Info claims, employees of the service center No. 8041 drive to work in expensive cars that are not in the declarations or are registered for relatives, or simply for strangers. In addition, many other valuable assets were registered on their loved ones.

The head of SC No. 8041 Oleksandr Boyko stated that the employees are not involved either in the shortage of tickets or in problems with the operation of the electronic queue system. He said that it is difficult to get a ticket only because there are too many people willing to take the exam in Kyiv, and there are not enough inspectors. At the same time, Boyko admitted that such work of the system is not effective.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs appealed to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption with a request to conduct thorough monitoring of the lifestyle of the officials who appeared in the journalistic investigation. Inspections will soon take place in all separate structural subdivisions of the Main Service Center.

