A Russian tanker opened warning fire at a German helicopter in the Baltic Sea

In the Baltic Sea, the crew of a Russian ship fired signal munitions at a Bundeswehr helicopter on a reconnaissance flight.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock declared this at a meeting of NATO countries in Brussels, Die Welt writes.

However, she did not provide any details. It is currently unknown when exactly this incident took place.

The newspaper Berliner Zeitung claims that it was a civilian tanker.

The use of flare munitions is really only common practice in emergency situations.

Baerbok noted that there are always ships in the Baltic Sea that transport goods subject to EU sanctions from Russia.

The minister added that Germany should increase patrols in the region to protect critical infrastructure from hybrid attacks by Russia and its allies.

As examples of such attacks, the minister cited the damage to communication cables in the Baltic Sea in mid-November and incidents of jamming of the GPS system in the region, due to which military and civilian aircraft are experiencing difficulties.

