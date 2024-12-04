The Verkhovna Rada generally supported the increase in the excise tax on tobacco

The Verkhovna Rada as a whole approved draft law No. 11090 on increasing the excise tax on tobacco products. The decision was supported by 237 parliamentarians.

MP from the "Voice" party and deputy chairman of the tax committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak declared this.

Now the excise tax on cigarettes will be pegged to the euro, not the hryvnia. From January 1, 2028, the new excise tax rates on tobacco products will apply, taking into account the minimum level determined by the EU Council Directive 2011/64/EU.

At the same time, there will be an equivalent increase in such rates for tobacco, industrial tobacco substitutes and a reduction in their size for tobacco-containing products for electric heating.

Until then, the excise tax will gradually increase every year. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the price of a pack of cigarettes will increase by approximately 40 hryvnias.

As the chairman of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev explained, the adoption of the draft law will harmonize the tax legislation of Ukraine in the field of excise taxation of tobacco products with the norms of EU legislation for the implementation of the Association Agreement.

