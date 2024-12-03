In Kyiv, this yearʼs autumn was one of the warmest since 1881

In Kyiv, this yearʼs autumn took third place among the warmest since 1881.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

The average autumn air temperature in the capital was +11.4 °C, which is 2.7 degrees higher than the average long-term values. During the season, 11 temperature records were set — all in September.

All autumn months were warmer than usual. Especially September, which had the largest positive deviation — 5.7 °С.

The coldest in Kyiv was on November 25 and 27, when the minimum temperature in the morning dropped to -5.8 °C, and the warmest was on September 1, when the maximum temperature in the afternoon reached +33 °C.

Between September and November, 135 mm of precipitation fell in Kyiv, which is 90% of the climatic norm.