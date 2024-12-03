Two Ukrainian women were included in the rating of the 100 most influential women in the world according to the BBC

Two Ukrainian women made it to the BBCʼs annual ranking of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world.

This is stated on the website of the media.

Itʼs about the director of the clinic for the treatment and rehabilitation of war victims “Superhumans Center” Olha Rudneva and farmer Olha Olefirenko.

Olha Olefirenko

When Olhaʼs father died at the front in 2015, she wanted to fulfill his dream of starting a farm. She bought cattle, started working, but soon faced financial difficulties and was forced to sell all the animals.

Last year, she drew up a business plan to apply for funding from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, and was successful.

Olefirenko began to manage her farm again, paying special attention to modernization, the use of new technologies in agriculture and the creation of jobs for the local community.

Olha Rudneva

Rudneva founded the trauma center “Superhumans Center” in Lviv. The facility provides patients with prosthetic limbs and recently opened a rehabilitation center.

During the first two years of the centerʼs operation, more than 1 000 people used its services.

