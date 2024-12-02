Fatal road accident in Dnipro — the 19-year-old driver was informed of suspicion

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a 19-year-old driver from Dnipro, who hit a 10-year-old girl to death.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The accident happened on December 1, 2024. The BMW driver exceeded the speed and collided with the Ford car. As a result, a 10-year-old child who was in the Ford cabin was killed. The driver and other passengers of the Ford, including two children, were injured — they are now in the hospital.

The law enforcement officers informed the BMW driver of suspicion of violation of road safety rules, which caused the death of the victim. Investigative actions are ongoing, the suspect may be remanded in custody.

