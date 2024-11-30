The Baltic countries have determined the date when they will disconnect from the Russian energy system

The Baltic electricity transmission operators have decided that they will start testing synchronous operation with the continental European power system on February 9, 2025.

This was announced by the Estonian energy company Elering.

That is, by this date, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will disconnect from the system controlled by Russia. Working with the synchronous zone of continental Europe will allow countries to carry out independent and reliable regulation of the frequency of the electricity networks of the Baltic countries, which will increase energy security in the region.

Also, synchronization with the rest of Europe will allow the Baltic electricity systems to work according to common and transparent European rules for the benefit of all consumers.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, together with Russia and Belarus, still work in a common electricity supply system, which is centrally managed from Moscow. At the same time, in May 2022, the Baltic countries completely stopped importing electricity from the Russian Federation. And since then, all energy cooperation with the Russian Federation has been gradually nullified.

