Those accused of the attack on the journalist of “Ukrainska Pravda” received a suspended sentence — it can be appealed

The Obukhivsky District Court of the Kyiv region sentenced two people involved in the case of the attack on Mykhailo Tkach, an investigator of "Ukrainska Pravda" (UP) in 2023.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

According to the investigation, Tkach was attacked on November 17, 2023, during the filming of the investigation. It happened near the "Tandyr" restaurant in the village of Kozyn, near Kyiv. Two men prevented the journalist from getting closer to the restaurant, closed the video camera and in other ways prevented the filming of people leaving the premises.

The court found both defendants guilty under ch. 1 Art. 28 and h. 2 Art. 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The men were sentenced to three years of probation with the possibility of appealing the sentence. The sentence has not yet entered into force, it can be appealed in the courts of appeal and cassation.

At the end of 2023, the Holosiivsky District Court of Kyiv reinstated Ihor Telbizov as director of the banking security department of Ukreximbank. He took part in the attack on the Schemes film crew.

