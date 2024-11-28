Ex-MP and former official of the Ministry of Defense are suspected of embezzling $10 million in military uniform

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle more than $10 million for the purchase of military uniforms for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in 2022.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the ex-adviser of the former deputy minister of defense, a MP of the II-IV convocations and his son organized the event. They involved a foreigner in the scheme who had already been prosecuted in France, Spain and other countries.

A foreigner, on behalf of his own company, agreed with a Turkish textile holding on the production of more than one million sets of military uniforms for $25.6 million. In 2022, the company concluded agreements with the Ministry of Defense at an inflated price in the amount of more than $35 million. The participants of the scheme wanted to divide the difference of $10 million among themselves.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Having received an advance in the amount of $10 million, the Turkish side fulfilled the order and delivered the form to Ukraine. However, the foreigner stopped contacting and did not pay the balance. The participants spent the money on their own needs.

38 searches were conducted in the residences of the suspects, documents, equipment and other evidence were seized. The ex-adviser of the former deputy minister of defense, the peopleʼs deputy of the II-IV convocations and his son were informed of suspicions of taking over someone elseʼs property by means of deception in particularly large amounts. Precautionary measures are chosen for them.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.