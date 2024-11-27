The Hubble telescope showed a spiral galaxy from the constellation Columbus

The Hubble Space Telescope has shown in a new image the spiral galaxy NGC 2090, located in the constellation Columbus at a distance of 40 million light years from Earth.

The European Space Agency writes about it.

The galaxy NGC 2090 is active, with star-forming clusters at various stages of evolution spread across the disk. Astronomers study the formation of stars and the movement of matter in it.

ESA / Hubble / NASA

The image shows that the spiral galaxy has a wide, oval-shaped disk with a bright spot in the center, which is surrounded by a vortex of dark threads of dust. Some of the more saturated bands curving through the disc indicate the galaxyʼs spiral arms. The glow of the disk fades smoothly against the dark background, where you can see the faint glow of the stars.

This galaxy is known as part of a group of galaxies that astronomers are studying in the Hubble Extragalactic Distance Scale project. They use a space telescope to measure the distance to other galaxies outside our Milky Way. Their goal is to better understand how the universe is expanding and to clarify the value of the so-called Hubble constant. The constant shows how fast galaxies are moving away from each other and helps study the history and determine the future of the universe.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.