More than 30 whales washed ashore were rescued in New Zealand

In New Zealand, about 40 pilot whales washed ashore on Ruakaka Beach. Most of them were saved.

The Department of Environmental Protection of New Zealand and the BBC write about it.

Three adult Grinds and one cub died. Other whales were able to be lifted on sheets and taken to the water.

The rescue operation was led by the local Māori group Patuharakeke, joined by the authorities and other members of the public. In the Department, peopleʼs efforts were called incredible, because everyone united for the sake of whales.

After that, people remained on the beach to monitor whether the whales would wash ashore again.

Whale stranding is an inexplicable natural phenomenon. New Zealandʼs Department of Environment responds to about 85 such cases each year, but usually single individuals are released.

The exact reason for this behaviour of whales is still unknown. But it is believed that the whales could have been cast out due to illness, navigational errors, fast tides, being chased by predators or extreme weather conditions. Climate change can also be the cause: due to the increase in ocean temperature, their prey moves closer to the shore, and the animals are forced to look for food on the shoals.

