The President appointed Serhiy Kryvosheyenko as the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Serhiy Kryvosheyenko as the head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

This is stated in the relevant order of the president.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko

Oleksiy Drozdenko, who held the post of chief since November 2023, was dismissed in accordance with the new order. Kryvosheyenko has been working as his deputy since August 2024.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko was born in Donetsk. He obtained three higher educations — engineering, law, economics.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.