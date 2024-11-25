A cargo plane crashed into a house and caught fire in Vilnius. The pilot died

On the morning of November 25, a cargo plane of the German company DHL crashed into a residential building near the airport in Vilnius. Preliminary, the pilot of the plane died.

Delfi and LRT write about it.

The plane flew from Leipzig, Germany. In total, there were four people on board. Two crew members were rescued, one more is being sought.

The plane fell on a two-story residential building, a severe fire broke out. Three families lived in the house with four apartments. They were all evacuated, there are no victims among the residents of the building.

Currently, there is no information about the cause of the accident.

