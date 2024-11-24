The “ePPO” application helps to close the Ukrainian sky by 80%

Users of the "ePPO" mobile application help close Ukrainian airspace by 80%.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

According to her, civilians who have discovered low-flying enemy targets can promptly report them to the Air Force. After all, some air targets can be detected only by hearing or seeing them, since they are often hidden from radars "in difficult landscape conditions".

Chernohorenko said that after users report an air target in the application, it appears on the air defense maps of all officers in 2-7 seconds.

In addition, the system uses artificial intelligence to accurately predict the trajectory of the targets, and mobile air defense fire groups eliminate the threat.

The application also has a notification "Flying Nearby" — so users can find out that air targets are moving in their direction.

So far, the application has been downloaded by more than 600 000 people, of which 200 000 are active users.

This week alone, Russia launched more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 460 attack drones and more than 20 missiles of various types over Ukraine. During October, 2,023 UAVs of the Shahed type and other unspecified drones attacked Ukraine. This is a record number for a month during 2024. Of these, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 1 185 drones, and another 738 drones were lost in location. In total, from the beginning of this year until November 1, the enemy launched 6 987 attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

Recently, Russia has been massively using fake drones to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense during airstrikes. Varieties of such drones contain components of foreign production.

