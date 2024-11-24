Unknown drones were spotted over three UK air bases

Unknown drones have been spotted over three air bases in Great Britain used by the US Air Force.

The Guardian writes about it.

The drones were spotted between November 20 and 22 over the Lakenheath and Mildenhall bases in Suffolk in eastern England, as well as near the Feltwell base in Norfolk.

The US Air Force said it was unclear at this stage whether the drones should be considered hostile.

They also declined to comment on whether any defense mechanisms had been deployed, but said they reserved the "right to defend" the facilities.

"To protect operational security, we do not discuss our specific force protection measures, but reserve the right to defend the facility. We continue to monitor the airspace and work with host country authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of personnel, facilities and base assets," said a spokesman for the US Air Force in Europe.

The spokesman of the British Ministry of Defense also commented on the incident.

"We take threats seriously and take tough measures at defense facilities. This covers, in particular, security measures against drones. We will not comment further on security procedures," he emphasized.

