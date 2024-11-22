An Irish court found MMA fighter McGregor guilty of raping and beating a woman

The High Court of Ireland found that 36-year-old mixed martial artist Conor McGregor beat and raped a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The athlete was accused of violence against Nikita Gand. She said McGregor took her and a friend to a party at a penthouse on the grounds of the Beacon Hotel in early December 2018. Drugs and alcohol were used there, Gand says. McGregor then allegedly took her to a bedroom and raped her. The victimʼs lawyer, John Gordon, said that at the time she was taking antidepressants and was under the influence of substances.

The next day after the attack, the woman was taken to the hospital in the department for victims of sexual violence. According to Gordon, the doctor was so concerned about her condition that he advised taking pictures of the injuries.

McGregor has denied the allegations. He claimed that he and Gand had "completely consensual" sex. The man also did not admit that he left bruises on the womanʼs body. In court, the athlete said that the victimʼs accusations against him were "full of lies bordering on fantasy."

The jury reached the verdict after more than six hours of deliberation. The Irish wrestler was ordered to pay almost €250 000 in damages to Nikita Hand. The man refused to talk to journalists.

Conor McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight categories: featherweight and lightweight. He debuted in MMA in 2008, in UFC in 2013. In 2015, the athlete knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, becoming the featherweight champion. In 2016, he won the lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez. He often uses provocations and tries to dominate the fight.

In the summer of 2019, an ex-champion hit an elderly pub visitor in Ireland. The victim refused to drink his whiskey with the wrestler. The man contacted the police.

