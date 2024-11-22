A man died from an explosion in Kyiv — the box he was holding detonated

On November 22, an unknown explosive detonated in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv. The man who took her in his arms died on the spot.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

The police were informed about the incident around 3 p.m. It is known that the victim approached the car, next to which there was a box. After the man took her in his hands, there was an explosion. The victim died from his injuries.

The police are establishing the identity of the deceased. An investigative team of several police departments, explosives experts, a forensic medical expert and other services are working on the spot.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.