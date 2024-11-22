Terrorist attack in Kharkiv in 2015: the Supreme Court upheld life sentences for three convicts

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the court of first instance, by which three people were found guilty of the terrorist attack in Kharkiv near the Palace of Sports in 2015, which killed four people.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Prosecutors proved that the convicts committed a terrorist attack on February 22, 2015 near the Sports Palace in Kharkiv during the peaceful "Unity March" dedicated to the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. They hid an anti-personnel mine with a radio-controlled device in the snow.

Two people died on the spot, 11 people were injured, two of them later died in the hospital. A 15-year-old boy and a policeman were among the dead.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The investigators established that the main figure personally went to Belgorod to talk with the Russian special services, who promised to pay $10 000 for the terrorist attack. In order to implement the plan, the person involved involved two acquaintances. They were all united by a negative attitude towards pro-Ukrainian activists from the Euromaidan public movement.

In December 2019, the Frunzensky District Court of Kharkiv found the men guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The defense appealed the verdict, but the appeals court refused and upheld the verdict of the trial court. Now the Supreme Court has finally concluded the case.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.