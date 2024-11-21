The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on safety in institutions of general secondary education

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11543 on safety in general secondary education institutions. 235 MPs voted for it.

MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.

Now the head of the general secondary education institution must conduct preventive activities among students to prevent them from committing offenses.

The founder of the establishment must organize certain security measures. The list of these measures was set out in the new article 41-1, among them:

determine the rules for the stay of people on the territory and in the premises of the educational institution;

fence the territory of the institution;

to equip the facility with technical means of protection, in particular, emergency police call systems.

In addition, it is assumed that compliance with the rules for the presence of people on the territory and in the premises of the educational institution is mandatory.

The project proposes to establish a list of prohibitions on staying on the territory and in the premises of an educational institution for: people in a state of intoxication, people with dangerous objects and substances, as well as people with animals (except those used in the educational or educational process).

It is also planned to limit the number of people who can be involved in the protection of educational institutions. The ban applies to:

people with outstanding and unexpunged criminal records;

guilty of offenses against sexual freedom and integrity;

fined for bullying, domestic violence or failure to fulfill child care obligations.

