Vietnam extradited to Belarus the previously detained a former soldier of Kastus Kalinouskiʼs regiment Vasyl Veremeychyk who is fighting on the side of Ukraine.

The Belarusian state channel ONT was the first to report this, Zerkalo reports.

ONT broadcast footage of Veremeychykʼs extradition to Belarus. The head of the investigative department of the State Security Committee of Belarus, Kostyantyn Bychek, said that the deportation took place as part of international cooperation at the request of KGB. The reason is that Veremechyk is wanted because of his service in Kalinouskiʼs regiment. The official did not name the exact dates of detention and extradition.

The Telegram channel "Block Prokopyev — Yehorova" reports that, according to the local police, Veremeychyk was extradited to Belarus on November 14. The channel notes that the formal reason for his detention was a fight.

Vasyl Veremeychyk is 34 years old, a graduate of the Military Academy of Belarus, specializing in military psychology and ideological work in the army. He served in the Armed Forces of Belarus, was a reserve lieutenant.

After the 2020 protests, Veremeychyk left for Ukraine and lived in Lviv. From the first days of the Russian attack, Vasyl went to the front as a volunteer, then joined Kalinovskyʼs regiment.

In September 2022, Oleksandr Lukashenko deprived Veremeychyk of his military rank by decree. After completing his service in Kalinouskiʼs regiment, the man moved from Ukraine to Lithuania. But there he was refused a residence permit because of his past service in the Belarusian army.

In May 2024, Vasyl Veremeychyk was elected a member of the Coordinating Council of the 3rd convocation from the electoral list "Bloc Prokovyev — Yehorov". Recently, the husband worked in the field of IT.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.