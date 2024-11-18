Denmark will convert 10% of agricultural land into forests and plant a billion trees. So they want to reduce the use of fertilizers.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The government called the deal "the biggest change to the Danish landscape in the last 100 years." Over the next two decades, the government will allocate $6.1 billion to buy land from farmers.

Also, 10% of agricultural land in Denmark, or 250 thousand hectares, will be turned into forests. And another 140 000 hectares of lowland soils that harm the climate will be restored to their natural state. Now 14.6% of the territory of Denmark is covered with forests.

The agreement still needs to be approved in the Danish parliament, but since it was previously supported by all parties, this vote is considered a formality.

This year, farmers, industry, trade unions and environmental groups in Denmark agreed on a compromise "green deal" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, within the framework of the agreement, it was determined that from 2030 farmers will be taxed for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs.

