British authorities believe that Ozempic can reduce unemployment

The UK government hopes that weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy can put people unable to work due to obesity and other health problems back into work, and ultimately save money for the public health system.

CNN writes about it.

"These weight loss drugs will change the lives of many people, help them get back to work and ease the demands on our NHS," saysBritish Health Minister Wes Streeting.

Streeting added that obesity is a "significant burden on Britainʼs health services", costing the NHS £11 billion ($14 billion) a year and forcing people to take an average of four more hospital days each year, hurting the economy.

To counter this, the government is funding a five-year trial of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which, like Ozempic, is designed to treat type 2 diabetes while helping people lose excess weight. Medicines will be tested together with the American pharmaceutical company and manufacturer of Mounjaro — Eli Lilly — which will collect data on the quality of life of study participants and monitor changes in their employment status and health.

However, these proposals have caused a backlash from medical professionals, who are unhappy that the new methods of combating excess weight have led to a huge demand for these diabetes drugs, which the countryʼs health care system cannot cope with. Health experts say that additional measures to prevent obesity are urgently needed.

The UK is suffering from obesity: at least 29% of adults and 15% of children aged two to 15 in England are overweight, according to 2022 figures.

Obesity is the second most common cause of preventable death in England after smoking, according to the British government.

Currently, around 4.1 million overweight people meet the criteria for Wegovy through NHS England. However, due to insufficient funding, no more than 50 000 Britons a year will be able to receive the drug, even with additional funding in the coming years.

At the same time, Mounjaro will be able to receive up to 250 000 people with the greatest need over the next three years, according to the British Ministry of Health. For their part, health experts say it is unclear how the government will pay for the drugs or how it plans to fund the patientʼs full care, which includes advice on diet and exercise.

The main task of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and their analogues is to lower the blood sugar level in patients with type 2 diabetes. The drug also slows down the development of chronic kidney disease and reduces the amount of fat in the liver.

However, the development of the company Novo Nordisk has gained popularity worldwide due to its effectiveness for weight loss. In March 2024, Ozempic and Wegovy began to disappear en masse from the shelves of pharmacies, despite the high price. A monthʼs supply of Wegovy costs over $1 300, while Ozempic costs about $900. They began to be used not only by people who suffered from obesity, but also by those who wanted to quickly lose a few kilograms. Novo Nordisk drugs have become scarce.

