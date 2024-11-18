SBU: Transcarpathian racketeer was arrested in the Czech Republic

A man was detained in the Czech Republic, who, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), is the leader of a gang of racketeers from the Transcarpathian region. He tried to hide from justice abroad.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

According to the case file, the members of the group demanded money from locals under fictitious pretexts and threatened massacre if they refused to pay.

In 2021, the head of the group "blow out" $110 000 of non-existent debt from the Transcarpathian businessman. Then he was detained and informed of the suspicion, but before the trial, the man left the country under the pretext of a "sudden" deterioration of his health. The fugitive was declared an international wanted man.

Now the man has been detained in Prague, he is planned to be extradited to Ukraine and tried there for extortion with the threat of murder. This is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The man was detained thanks to the joint work of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, Interpol and law enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic.

