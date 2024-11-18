The British miniature cruise missile of the new generation has successfully passed the test

The SPEAR miniature cruise missile of the new generation, developed in Great Britain, has successfully passed the test.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

The SPEAR missile was developed for British F-35B fighters. It can hit targets at a distance of 100 kilometers and is intended for use, in particular, against air defense systems and means, ships, tanks, defense structures and high-speed vehicles. F-35B jets will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR missiles.

SPEAR autonomously moves to a target on customizable routes using its advanced all-weather radar homing head.

Hundreds of employees of the British division of the European aerospace company MBDA, which consists of 5 500 employees, work on the production of the SPEAR rocket. The rocket was designed mostly in the British Stevenage and Bristol, and produced in Bolton.

