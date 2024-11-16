The United States called for an investigation into Muskʼs phone calls to Moscow

In a joint letter, two high-ranking Democratic senators called on the Pentagon and law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged phone conversations of American billionaire Elon Musk with high-ranking Russian officials, including Putin, for reasons of national security.

This was reported by Reuters, which obtained this letter.

A senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reid told the US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Pentagonʼs inspector general that they should investigate the possibility of terminating contracts with Muskʼs aerospace company SpaceX after reports of his conversations with Russian officials.

"This relationship between a known adversary of the US and Musk, the beneficiary of billions in the US government funding, raises serious questions about his credibility as a government contractor and permit holder," said a joint letter from the US lawmakers.

At the end of October, The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources among current and former officials of the United States, Europe and Russia, reported that Elon Musk has been communicating regularly with Putin since the end of 2022. According to the publication, in private conversations they discuss personal topics, business and geopolitical tension. The US government was said to be concerned about this, as Musk has deep business ties with the US military and intelligence services through his company SpaceX, so he most likely has access to some classified US information.

