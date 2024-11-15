Opendatabot: The number of violations of traffic rules in Ukraine has almost doubled. Where were drivers fined most often?

Over the past nine months, the cameras of autofixation have detected 3 278 982 violations of traffic rules, according to the data of the Patrol Police Department. This is 1.7 times more than in the same period last year. In general, this is a record number of violations for the entire time of operation of auto-fixation cameras — since June 2020.

This is reported by the digital service for the analysis of state data Opendatabot.

99% of violations related to speeding. More than two million violations were recorded by the police. Only 1% — 16 833 resolutions related to stopping or moving on a lane for public transport.

The largest number of violations per month was recorded this year in September — 520 247.

In addition to automatic fixation, the police issued 2 088 433 orders for traffic violations. Drivers were fined most often in the Lviv region (220 161 decisions), Kyiv (180 719) and the Odesa region (134 836).

Currently, 308 auto-fixation cameras are operating in Ukraine in 19 regions of Ukraine, as well as in the capital. 20% of all cameras are located in Kyiv (30) and the region (32). There are 44 cameras in the Lviv region, of which 13 are in Lviv, and 31 are in the region. At the same time, there are no monitoring devices in the regions close to the front (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions).

By comparison, before the full-scale invasion, violations were recorded by 246 devices in 24 cities and 15 regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.