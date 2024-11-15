SBU detained a “rat” of the Russian GRU, who was passing on plans for special operations of the Defense Forces to the Russians

Military counterintelligence and the SBU investigators detained a "de-canned" agent of the Russian military intelligence (GRU).

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The attacker turned out to be a lieutenant colonel, the commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was recruited by the Russians even before the start of a full-scale war.

In the spring of 2024, it was remotely "activated" by a staff member of the Russian GRU and assigned the task: to transmit to the Russians the plans for combat operations of the Defense Forces behind enemy lines.

The aggressor was most interested in intelligence about sabotage and reconnaissance raids by Ukrainian special forces behind the front line in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimean directions.

To carry out the enemyʼs task, the "rat" used his official position, thanks to which he received information about the planned routes of movement of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, their weapons and targets.

The Russians planned to use this information to eliminate Ukrainian special forces on the front line or beyond it — in the temporarily captured part of the territory in southern Ukraine.

The agent also leaked data about other units of the Defense Forces to his Russian supervisor.

Military counter-intelligence of SBU, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, gradually documented the suspectʼs crimes and detained him. According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited through acquaintances in Russia, with whom he kept in touch.

During the searches, he was seized means of conspiratorial communication, computer equipment, a mobile phone and storage devices.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of the suspicion of treason. He is currently in custody, facing life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

