The murder of a civil woman by the occupiers is being investigated in the Donetsk region

An investigation into the murder of a civilian by the occupiers was launched in the Donetsk region.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, on November 10, 2024, on the outskirts of the village of Terny in the Lyman community, Russian soldiers shot a woman who was just walking down the street. She died on the spot.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy and are trying to identify the deceased.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the crime and stated that he had sent letters to the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He emphasized that the crime was a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War and called on the international community to do everything possible to stop and punish war criminals.

