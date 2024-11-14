Explosions rang out near the Supreme Court of Brazil. The attacker died

On the evening of November 13, explosions rang out near the Supreme Court of Brazil in the capital city of Brasilia. One person died — probably the attacker himself.

BBC and Associated Press write about it.

Two loud explosions rang out around 19:30 local time (12:30 a.m. Nov. 14 Kyiv time) after the dayʼs proceedings had ended and all judges and staff had left the building.

The suspect first blew up a car in the parking lot before walking to the Supreme Court and trying to get inside. When he failed, the next explosion rang out.

The body of the deceased was searched by a military police robot. A timer was found with it, which may be connected to other explosive devices. Other explosive devices were also found near the body.

Brazilian media reported that the car that exploded belonged to a member of Brazilʼs Liberal Party, which includes former president Jair Bolsonaro. Investigators are currently determining whether the owner of the car is the deceased man.

"We are treating it as a suicide because there was only one victim. But the investigation will show whether this was the case," Deputy Governor of Brasilia Celina Leao told reporters.

