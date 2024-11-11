HACC collected UAH 5 million in bail from the ex-deputy head of the board of PrivatBank

The board of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) collected 5 million hryvnias of the bail, which was paid for the former deputy head of the board of PrivatBank Lyudmila Shmalchenko. She twice failed to appear at court hearings.

This was reported in the press service of the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), whose request was supported by HACC. The press service does not mention the name of the accused, but it follows from the details of the case that it is about Shmalchenko.

The court found the reasons for the defendantʼs non-appearance to be disrespectful and therefore increased the amount of the bail to 51 million hryvnias. Also, Shmalchenko is obliged to appear at every request of the court, not to leave the Dnipropetrovsk region without permission, to notify the court of a change in her place of residence and place of work, to hand in foreign passports, etc.

The next meeting in the case was scheduled for November 22, 2024.

The case of PrivatBank

In December 2016, the ex-chairman of the board of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubilet, his first deputy Volodymyr Yatsenko, deputy Lyudmila Shmalchenko, as well as three heads of the bankʼs departments paid out of the bankʼs money about 223 million hryvnias to companies controlled and connected to PJSC CB "Privatbank". This happened a day before PrivatBank was declared insolvent.

The money was transferred in several tranches to two different companies: 85.2 million hryvnias to the account of one scheme of the company connected with the participants, another 136.8 million hryvnias to the benefit of another. Then the participants of the scheme took this money abroad to "launder" it.

